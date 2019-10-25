Who has appeared in court?

Cases heard are:

• Declan Jordan Beith, 20, of Albert Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drug driving a motor vehicle in Twyford on March 31.

Beith was found to have 2.6 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in a litre of blood, above the legal limit. He was fined £133, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Beith also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a licence or third party insurance on the same date. He was fined an additional £200. Beith also pleaded guilty to a further charge of drug driving on the same date. He was found to have 357 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine (cocaine) in a litre of blood. He was fined £100.

Beith was also found guilty of driving without a licence in Banbury on June 14. He was fined £220. Beith also was also found guilty of driving without third party insurance on the same date. He was given a further fine of £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. He was also found guilty of driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate on the same date. He was fined £220.

• Charlotte Austin, 21, of Warwick Road, Banbury, was found guilty of travelling by rail without paying for a ticket. On April 17 Austin was travelling between Bicester North and Princes Risborough. She was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £5.90, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £100.

• Wojciech Kowalkowski, 43, of Park Road, Banbury, was found guilty of travelling by rail without paying for a ticket. Kowalkowski was travelling on a Great Western train on March 29 without purchasing the £11.40 ticket.

He was fined £440, ordered to pay £11.40, a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £160.

• Charlie Braggins, 20, of Edmunds Road, Banbury, admitted breaching the terms of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions without a reasonable excuse. Braggins was ordered to pay costs of £60.

• Wadzanai Jaure, 37, of Duke Street, Banbury, admitted breaching the terms of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions without a reasonable excuse. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay costs of £60.

• Cristian Elvis Dragusin, 29, of Mold Crescent, Banbury was found guilty of allowing the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance. On May 21, Dragusin allowed another driver to drive on Ermont Way who was not insured. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Louise Alice Slade, 26, of Saxon Acre, Brackley, pleaded guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to drive a motor vehicle on Beaumont Road, Banbury on June 10. She was fined £83. She also pleaded guilty to allowing an uninsured driver to operate a motor vehicle on the same date. Slade was fined £250, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had here licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Deborah Cox, 41, of Burrows Crescent, Chipping Norton, pleaded guilty to speeding on Church Road on March 16. Cox, driving a BMW, exceeded the 30mph limit. A speed was not specified. She was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and had her licence endorsed with three penalty points.

• Connagh Alexander George Doig, 27, of Merton Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Bicester on July 26. Doig was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and attend a rehabilitation requirement, pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

• Usmaan Ali, 24, of Windrush, Banbury, pleaded guilty to speeding on Broughton Road on February 12. Ali was recorded traveliing at 63mph in a 30mph zone. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.