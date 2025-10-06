'What makes people happy'? This Morning TV host Lisa Snowdon visits Chipping Norton to find out

'What makes people happy'? TV host Lisa Snowdon visited Chipping Norton for TV’s This Morning programme to ask people to share their secret for happiness.

Snowden, who has been appointed Chief Joy Officer for Reserve, by Warner Hotels was on a mission to find out what members of the public have rediscovered in later life that brings them happiness.

Her investigation came as millions of over 50s say they are experiencing their most satisfying decade – by reconnecting with old friends and reminiscing about old times.

A study of 2,000 over 50s found 42 per cent have found satisfaction because they finally understand what they want out of life and have found time for things they enjoy.

Millions of over 50s are experiencing their most satisfying decade – by reconnecting with old friends and reminiscing about times gone by

A third say they have found more meaningful relationships in this decade, with 30 per cent feeling more grounded emotionally, while 23 per cent claimed their 50s, 60s and beyond are when people have the most life satisfaction.

Armed with a microphone, the This Morning fashion host quizzed Chippy inhabitants on the things that bring them contentment as an adult, including the freedom to spend more quality time with loved ones, opportunities to explore new places, and a greater focus on health and wellbeing.

Snowden, who considers herself an ambassador for health, wellbeing and self-acceptance for people in their 50s and beyond, said: “I truly believe that age is just a number, and I’ve spent so many of my recent years rediscovering things that bring me happiness.

“Whether it’s restarting a hobby I had when I was younger, focusing more on my wellbeing and mindfulness or simply laughing till my cheeks hurt with people I love.

Chipping Norton residents went on The Morning to say what makes them happy

“Whatever age you are, it’s never too late to discover – or rediscover – something that will bring you contentment and fulfilment in life.”

The study also found laughing with loved ones is something that brings them the most fulfilment in adult life, while 38 per cent prioritise looking after their physical and mental health.

And 39 per cent have even returned to activities they loved when they were younger to spark happiness in adulthood.

Riding a bike, playing vinyl records and roller-skating were among the most popular retro pastimes they used to enjoy.

This Morning's presenter Lisa Snowden visited Chipping Norton to see what makes residents happy

Indeed, 30 per cent claimed they were likely to pick back up at least one of the hobbies or interests they had devoted time to during their younger years.

And many would love to relive specific moments from their youth, such as laughing until their cheeks hurt (21 per cent), dancing like no-one’s watching (16 per cent), and riding a bike with no hands (12 per cent).

Over three in ten (32 per cent) would happily return to being their younger selves for a day if they could.

The way people would describe themselves to others has also adapted with time – with the top words they’d use when they were younger being shy, quiet and sensitive.

This compared to 58 per cent now identifying as thoughtful, 56 per cent as caring, and exactly half as kind – with only 14 per cent still feeling shy.