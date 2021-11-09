What is it like accessing health and care services in Chipping Norton? A health watchdog wants to hear residents' views via an anonymous survey

Residents of Chipping Norton and area are invited to tell the Oxfordshire health watchdog their views on accessing health and care services in their community

The county’s independent health and care watchdog has launched a survey asking local residents for their views on what they like about their health and social care services and what could be better.

People are encouraged to have their say by completing an anonymous survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/accessinghealthandcareservicesinChippingNorton/Healthwatch Oxfordshire has been conducting research projects in towns across Oxfordshire over the past few years, particularly looking at the impact that population growth has had on local services.

Community Involvement Officer for Healthwatch Oxfordshire, Emma Teasdale, said: “This is a real chance for people living in the Chipping Norton area to have their say on what local services are working well and what they would like to see improved.

“We will pass on what we hear to service commissioners and providers so please do use this opportunity to make your views known.”

If you would prefer to talk to someone about this, or would like some help completing the survey, you can contact Healthwatch Oxfordshire by calling 01865 520520 or emailing [email protected]

Please also get in touch if you would like a paper copy or a translated version of the survey to be sent out to you.