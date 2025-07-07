'We're working hard to make improvements' - council on Brackley area pothole-ridden roads

A council leader says his authority is ‘working hard’ to fix potholes after a notorious pothole campaigner threatened legal action.

Mr Pothole, aka Mark Morrell of Brackley, fired the first salvo against West Northants Council (WNC) over the state of pothole-ridden Halse Road, near Brackley.

He sent a letter to the CEO of the council giving him a month to put things right before issuing a Section 56 (Highways Act) ‘Out of Repair’ challenge.

Mr Morrell sent a similar letter to the CEO of Oxfordshire County Council after visitors to the Banbury area said they were horrified at the state of the roads – see this Banbury Guardian article.

Halse Road, near Brackley, which Mr Pothole has taken West Northants Council to task over

The visitors, from the north of England, said they would never complain about their roads after experiencing Oxfordshire potholes, much to the embarrassment of their Air B&B owner.

"The formal complaint is the start of the process,” said Mr Pothole. “If I fail to get a satisfactory response then I will issue Stage One Section 56 notices under the Highways Act 1980. If they still fail to deal with these out-of-repair roads they can be taken to court.”

Cllr Richard Butler, WNC Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “I understand people’s frustrations with the state of some roads and we’re working hard to make improvements as quickly as we can.

“Since January 2025, we have raised a total of 29 jobs with Kier after reports of defects on Halse Road. We’ve dealt with all but five of them and the remaining ones were reported in the last few weeks.

Mark Morrell - aka Mr Pothole - on one of his pothole investigations

“We prioritise work based on severity and respond within 24 hours for the most severe, up to 26 weeks for the least. Our average response time for the jobs on Halse road has so far been 13.7 days.”

Oxfordshire County Council cited lack of money as an obstacle to maintaining smooth road surfaces.

Last month, a spokesman said: “Unfortunately we do not have sufficient funding to carry out all the work we would like to do as quickly as we would like and so we have to prioritise.

“In the meantime we will keep repairing individual defects as they appear, including any outstanding Fix My Street enquiries.”