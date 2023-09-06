'We’re thrilled to be recognised' Banbury care home shortlisted for two national awards

A Banbury care home has been shortlisted for two awards at the 2023 National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Awards.

The Highmarket House care home on North Bar Place has been recognised for its catering after impressing the judges with its chefs attention to detail and focus on person-centred care.

Shortlisted for both the Care Establishment of the Year and Chef of the Year titles at this year’s awards, chefs from the home will be invited to a cook-off for the final on October 3.

Kasia Hab-Bailkowska, the head chef at Highmarket House, said: "I feel honoured to have been nominated! My favourite part of the job is getting to improve my skills constantly and be creative; knowing residents benefit from what I do is priceless!"

All catering team members at the home receive training to ensure they can support residents living with dementia when it comes to mealtimes and offer flexible menus for residents observing Eid or Lent.

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Highmarket House, said: "We’re thrilled that our hard work and commitment are being recognised nationally, and especially delighted that Kasia has been recognised too.

"Everyone at Highmarket House works tirelessly to ensure that residents are supported to lead fulfilling lives and maintain their independence as much as possible.

"I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Kasia and the whole team here at Highmarket House for their efforts—we're all looking forward to the finals!"