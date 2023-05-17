News you can trust since 1838
Well-known volunteer and charity worker sworn in to serve as next Banbury mayor

Banbury’s new mayor was sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at the town hall yesterday (Tuesday May 16).

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th May 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:41 BST

Cllr Fiaz Ahmed was born in Kashmir but has lived in England since the age of four and in Banbury since finishing college.

He married Akksa Bibbi in 1993, and together they have raised a daughter, Hafsa, and two boys, Abdul and Ibrahim.

Known in the town for his voluntary and charity work, Ahmed has involved himself in a number of projects, such as setting up a youth club and scout group, working with Action for Humanity during the pandemic, and organising a food bank and warm space.

Cllr Fiaz Ahmed has been sworn in as Banbury Town Council's new mayor.

The councillor is also heavily involved with Banbury Cricket Club, where he is a respected umpire and trustee, and works with local schools to teach pupils about the Islamic faith.

Cllr Ahmed said: "I am honoured to become the mayor of Banbury. It is a proud moment for myself and my family.

"I shall continue my charity work, and I’m looking forward to discovering other good causes and meeting the voluntary workers who do so much good in the town.

"It will be a year to remember, and I will do everything I can to make it a success."

Cllr Ahmed’s wife, Akksa, will be mayoress and Cllr Mike Bishop has taken on the role as the new deputy mayor.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: "Many councillors become involved in charitable and voluntary organisations, but few have the impressive record of Fiaz Ahmed. His record was recognised in high places recently when he and Akksa attended the Buckingham Palace Coronation Garden Party."

Related topics:BanburyEngland