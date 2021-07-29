Well-being, good health and happiness is the focus of a Mind, Body and Spirit show in Banbury this weekend

Well-being, good health and happiness is the focus of the Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show tomorrow (Saturday)

The event takes place at the Trades and Labour Club in West Bar, Banbury from 11am - 5pm and is run by Deer Spirit Events, which also organises Mind Body Spirit Shows and Psychic Fairs in Oxford, Cheltenham, Chipping Norton and Witney. There will be a main exhibition, free talks and demonstrations

The show features experts in self-help, well-being, healing, shamanism, numerology, healthy living and therapeutic massage. There will also be a range holistic and alternative therapists, tarot and shamanic readers and mediums. And stalls selling crystals, jewellery, incense and other spiritual gifts.

Banbury-based crystal expert, Sophie Jeffrey, will be giving a talk on crystals and healing. There will also be numerology, visualisation and past life regression workshops and a demonstration of mediumship. Popular shamanic reader, John Odinsson Dyke, will be back giving a talk and doing personal readings.