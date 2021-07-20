Well-being, good health and happiness is the focus of a Mind, Body and Spirit show in Banbury at the end of the month

A visitor hears about the Odin Shamanic Society at a previous Mind Body Spirit show

The event takes place at the Trades and Labour Club in West Bar, Banbury from 11am - 5pm and is run by Deer Spirit Events, which also organises Mind Body Spirit Shows and Psychic Fairs in Oxford, Cheltenham, Chipping Norton and Witney. There will be a main exhibition, free talks and demonstrations

The show features experts in self-help, well-being, healing, shamanism, numerology, healthy living and therapeutic massage. There will also be a range holistic and alternative therapists, tarot and shamanic readers and mediums. And stalls selling crystals, jewellery, incense and other spiritual gifts.

Banbury-based crystal expert, Sophie Jeffrey, will be giving a talk on crystals and healing. There will also be numerology, visualisation and past life regression workshops and a demonstration of mediumship. Popular shamanic reader, John Odinsson Dyke, will be back giving a talk and doing personal readings.

“We would like to give people in Banbury the chance to meet experts in all the areas of the mind body spirit and wellbeing genre,” said organiser, Julie Fenn, of Deer Spirit Events. “Come along if you need some guidance, advice or just a bit of understanding, support or a kind word. Maybe you want some insights into the world around you and where you fit in. Or you just want to meet like-minded people and enjoy the positive energy and great vibe.”