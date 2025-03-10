'Welcome news for community safety': CCTV cameras are now operational in Banbury’s Bretch Hill estate

CCTV is now operational on Edmonds Road off the Bretch Hill estate in Banbury after three years of campaigning.

Ruscote councillors described it as 'welcome news for community safety' following a partnership between Cherwell District Council (CDC) and Thames Valley Police (TVP).

Cllr Mark Cherry, Labour group chair at CDC, as well as town, district and county councillor for the Ruscote ward, said: "This took a great deal of time Including written verbal questions to the leader of Cherwell District Council.

"I want to thank specially Cherwell District Council officers and Banbury TVP for working to resolve the ICT issues. Having the CCTV operation after all these years will help crime prevention and public safety on the Bretch Hill estate

Cllr Rebecca Beagle, Cllr Amanda Watkins and Cllr Mark Cherry - and the oprational CCTV cameras in the Bretch Hill estate.

Cllr Amanda Watkins, one of the three Labour councillors for the Ruscote ward and also Labour leader at CDC, said: "I am so pleased to hear that the CCTV on Edmonds Road / Bretch Hill is now fully operational, after several years of work and many delays and setbacks.

"I’d like to thank Thames Valley Police and Officers at Cherwell District Council for their tenacity in finally reaching a resolution. It is essential to have this CCTV in place, as it will aid community safety by helping to keep crime off the streets.

"Thanks also to fellow Councillors, especially Cllr Mark Cherry, who has ensured that this matter has been kept at the forefront of the work we undertake for Ruscote Ward residents, and refusing to give up on it. This is a great example of teamwork."