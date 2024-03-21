Weddings and civil partnerships will return to Banbury Town Hall this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxfordshire County Council’s weddings and civil partnerships registry office will move from its current location in Bodicote House to Banbury Town Hall “in late 2024”.

The sale of Bodicote House and the scheduled relocation of the district council’s headquarters to the Castle Quay shopping centre left the county council looking for a new venue to host wedding and civil partnership services.

Oxfordshire County Council and Banbury Town Council have now agreed on most of the terms to move the ceremonies to the first floor of the town hall.

Cllr Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community and corporate services, said: “It’s been great to work with Banbury Town Council to bring a proportion of our registration services right into the heart of Banbury. It’s the ideal location and a great solution to an issue we knew we’d need to resolve sooner rather than later given Cherwell District Council’s plans.

“Our registration services touch the lives of people at milestone moments in their lives and is an important component of what we deliver at the county council. I look forward to the new arrangements taking shape and coming into being in late 2024.”

The council say they do not anticipate any disruption to wedding and civil partnership services throughout the move. Registrar services for deaths, births and notices will also be moved to the town centre at a later date.

Cllr Kieron Mallon of Banbury Town Council said: “The return of the registration service led ceremonies to Banbury is a cause for celebration. This is a very important service that delivers essential support at both the happy and the more difficult times in all of our lives. In recent months we’ve worked in close partnership with the county council to deliver this outcome and I am happy that it has come to fruition.