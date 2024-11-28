Weddings and civil partnerships to take place at Banbury Town Hall from this Sunday
The move comes as Cherwell District Council, which owned Bodicote House, prepares to move its headquarters to Castle Quay shopping centre.
Couples will now be able to tie the knot in the town hall’s ceremony room, that holds up to 80 guests and is larger than any other of the council's ceremony rooms.
Services such as registering births and deaths and giving notice of marriage or civil partnership will now be moved to Samuelson House on Tramway Road.
Speaking about the move Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community services Cllr Neil Fawcett said: “Our registration services touch the lives of people at milestone moments in their lives and is an important component of what we deliver at the county council.
“With the sale of Bodicote House, we have been looking for alternative locations for both our registration service and ceremonies in Banbury.
“It’s great news that we’ve been able to secure Banbury Town Hall, which is an ideal central location for Banbury residents and a lovely venue.”
The town hall is one of seven council-run ceremony rooms and one of almost 100 approved wedding venues across Oxfordshire.
Fellow county councillor Kieron Mallon said: “It makes sense, we are registered for marriages, have a large, magnificent main hall, caterers, central location near parking, all in a grade II listed building.
“People will be impressed with the town hall as a venue and I encourage people to make enquiries via the town hall.”
