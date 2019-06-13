Weather claims first Banburyshire event

The almost Biblical downpour that has besieged the area for the last 12 days or so has claimed its first Banburyshire event casualty.

Bodicote's annual Duckfest, a high octance race of rubber ducks, scheduled to go ahead this Saturday, June 15, has been cancelled.

Duckfest

In a statement on the events Facebook page, organisers said: "We have inspected the 'race track' and it is with regret that we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone DuckFest.

"Although the weather is set to improve towards the weekend the damage is already done and we have to put everybody's safety and their enjoyment of the event first.

"The Brook is running fast and water levels are high, using previous experience given the volume of rainfall this week this will further affect the Brook as the week goes on.

"We are looking at new dates for the event and if you have already purchased a duck this will be valid for the re-staging.

"The new date is likely to be late August early September as the committees focus for the next month will be on delivering BodFest'19 and then we are into peak holiday season.

The statement concludes: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your understanding and your continued support. We will of course keep you informed of the new date as soon as it has been finalised."

This year's Bodfest is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 on the village's Kingsfield.