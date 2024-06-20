'We want to see it protected and put to use' - Campaigners fight to save historic Banbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners have stepped up their fight to save a historic Banbury town centre pub from falling into decay.

The Grade II-listed Unicorn Hotel pub in Banbury’s Market Place was a popular venue, famed for its courtyard and food, before closing in 2007.

For the past two years, Valerie Driscoll has been campaigning online via her Facebook group ‘Save The Unicorn Inn’ to protect the inn that dates back to 1648.

She said: “We have lost so many buildings in Banbury by the council, and I think it’s time we said no more; it’s not right! This building dates back to the Civil War and is of historical significance to the town.

A picture of the Unicorn Inn taken by Cherwell District Council during their inspection last year.

“It is one of the oldest buildings in the town, and it has tunnels going underneath the courtyard, which we assume used to lead to Banbury Castle.”

Last year, officers from the council’s planning enforcement, conservation, and building control teams found the property 'structurally sound and watertight’ during an inspection.

However, Valerie has said the building is being left to fall into decay and that something needs to be done to protect the building before it gets too late.

She said: “The gates, which we think may originally come from the castle, are definitely rotting; the window frames are also rotting; and there are weeds within the brickwork, so the building needs protecting.

A glimpse into the Unicorn courtyard garden when the inn was a busy pub and restaurant

"If they don't do something to protect it soon, it will be too late, and they will have to demolish it and that would be an absolute crime.

"We want to see the building protected and put to use, ideally as another inn, but if worst comes to worst, even flats would be better than left abandoned.”

The building has received planning consent on two occasions for conversion into apartments; however, last week the owner released a letter to the council, arguing that development plans have been intentionally delayed by the council.

In the letter, the owner states that the district council’s planning department has ‘acted unreasonably and unfairly’ which has resulted in development plans for the building being prolonged.

The owner argues that the council misplaced documents and intentionally prolonged matters that eventually led to the exhaustion of the application.

They said: “These series of catastrophic errors when handling the discharge of conditions applications have led to a lapse of planning consent, of which there appears no good reason why the application could not have been approved within a reasonable timeframe.”

In response to these claims, Cherwell District Council has said that they are working alongside the owner to come up with a solution so that the building can be used once again.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have an open planning enforcement case, investigating any possible planning breaches, and are working with the owner to resolve these if necessary, with the ultimate aim of bringing the building back into use.”