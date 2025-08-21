'We want to create a safe and supportive space': New mental health support group launches in Banbury
The Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire group meets twice a week at the community room inside Waitrose on Southam Road.
From 12.30pm until 2.30pm on Tuesday and from 10am until 12pm on Thursday, the group offers mental health support for local residents.
The sessions include workshops and wellbeing activities in a welcoming space where people can connect with others and build confidence.
Co-founder of Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire, Matthew Tanner, said: “We want to create a safe and supportive space where people can take control of their wellbeing and feel empowered about their future.”
To help support its sessions, future projects and the possibility of moving into a permanent home, the team behind Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire is looking for grants, donations, or community partnerships.
To find out more information about Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire, contact founders Matthew Tanner or Jacqui Vincent-Potter at: [email protected]