'We said this is what they wanted all along' - Banbury coffee factory to close

Banbury’s famous coffee factory is to close permanently after several years of cuts and staff turmoil.

JDE Peet’s plans to close the Banbury site in Ruscote Avenue, with a final wind-down of operations expected by December 2026.

The proposal – announced to staff this morning (Tuesday) - is subject to consultation but those who worked at the site and left as a consequence of the Fire and Rehire change of contracts believe it is a ‘done deal’.

It is the end of an era for the factory which began as Alfred Bird’s in the 1960s, becoming one of Banbury’s biggest employers, and changed hands to Kraft, Mondalez and Jacobs Suchard over the decades.

One told the Banbury Guardian: “We felt this all along - JDE wanted to take its coffee processing to Europe where they have made big investments in their plants.

"We were left with a tiny packing area but the guns were already turned on this factory - once Banbury’s major industry along with Alcan.

"It is a tragedy. Those who worked there knew this would happen. It leaves a vile taste in the mouth.”

A JDE Peet’s spokesperson commented: “We have today announced a proposal to close our entire site in Banbury. This was not an easy decision to take, and our priority now is with our associates and supporting them throughout the consultation process.

“Since we announced the closure of coffee processing at Banbury in 2023, we have conducted a comprehensive review into what it would take for Banbury to operate as a best-in-class packing facility.

“Through this review, we have found that Banbury requires significantly more investment than was previously anticipated to maintain its infrastructure which is not financially viable for the company.

“We are proud to have manufactured and packed coffee in Banbury for almost 60 years and would like to thank the local community for their valued support. Most importantly, we want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has worked at the factory over the past six decades.”

It is understood the closure will affect 167 staff and will be fully wound down by December 2026. The site closure would be phased, following a consultation.

Coffee packed in Banbury will be relocated to JDE Peet’s European locations in Joure, Hemelingen, Valasske, Berlin and a small volume will go to co-manufacturers across Europe.

The coffee factory officially closed down in April 2024 following an announcement in November 2023.

"It was sad day after a cumulation of poor operations, lack of key skills and poor management which has now seen the once the largest employer end coffee production in Banbury with a projected end date in 2026 for all of the site,” said one former worker.

"All the coffee plant is closed and only four lines remained packing coffee (that was) brought in.

"They can not knock down the building until packing stops completely. They cannot demolish a building while people are working on site in packing and there are pedestrians on site. So packing has to stop. That building has been a complete no-go zone.”

Another former staff member said: “It was one of the last bastions of blue collar employment in Banbury; it was part of the fabric as nearly everyone knew someone who had worked there over its years.”