'We are proud to continue our support': Business celebrates 90 years of sponsorship with Banbury United

A Banbury business has recently marked 90 years of continuous sponsorship of Banbury United Football Club.

Humphris Funerals on Albert Street has sponsored the Puritans since 1935, making them the club’s oldest continuous sponsor.

The funeral home, part of the Funeral Partners group, has been operating in Banbury for almost 150 years.

Funeral Partners’ area development manager Emma Hollis said: “Banbury United is more than just a semi-professional football club; it’s a cornerstone of our community.

“We feel everyone involved shares our commitment to friendship, wellbeing, and bringing people together. The club is owned by their members and relies on a network of volunteers and community support, and it’s why this sponsorship continues to mean so much to us, even 90 years on.

“Sponsoring Banbury United is a fun and meaningful way to give back. We are proud to continue our support, and we look forward to the season ahead.”

To mark the milestone, Humphris has increased its support by sponsoring a pitch-side advertising board and putting an advert in the matchday online programme.

Emma added: “Every season brings excitement for supporters of The Puritans. We believe the players will really go the extra mile to mark our 90-year sponsorship milestone with the Club’s best season yet!”

Wayne Farrell, chairman of Banbury United FC, has thanked Humphris for their continued support.

He said: “Humphris Funerals’ remarkable 90 years as a sponsor of Banbury United is a stark reminder of the critical and enduring relationship between the club and the town.

“In the 1935-36 season, Banbury Spencer, as we were called then, competed in the Birmingham Combination league in what was our second season at the current stadium. Through wars, changes in club ownership, and various team promotions and relegations, Humphris Funerals’ support of Banbury United has been steadfast.

“It’s a clear demonstration of a business that understands commitment and service to the community. On behalf of everyone at the Club – our supporters, staff and volunteers, players and fellow sponsors – we congratulate Humphris on their total of 150 years in business in Banbury.”

The Puritans will make the trip to Staffordshire tomorrow (September 13) to face Chasetown in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

To view the full list of Banbury United sponsors or to enquire about becoming a sponsor, visit: https://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/d/sponsors.html