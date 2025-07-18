'We are looking forward to getting to know Banbury' - Historic pub reopens under family-owned company

A historic Banbury pub has been reopened by a family-owned company that plans on bringing some changes.

The Three Pigeons reopened yesterday (Thursday, July 17) under new owners, Oak Taverns.

Oak Taverns is a family-owned company based in Thame that owns several pubs throughout Oxfordshire.

Whilst little has changed with the traditional decor of the Grade II listed pub, the new owners are shaking things up in the kitchen.

Instead of serving typical pub food and roast dinners, The Three Pigeons will be inviting local street food vendors to serve food from the pub.

Simon Collinson, who runs Oak Taverns alongside his siblings, said: “We haven’t radically changed the pub, we have just given the garden a sparkle and the place a bit of a lift.

“One thing we are bringing is our street food offer that operates between Thursday and Sunday, with different local food traders coming to the pub to sell their wares.

“It will be different each week, and it will give local entrepreneurs an outlet.”

On the pub’s opening night, Love and Pizza handle food duties, but the pub has confirmed that another 12 vendors are already booked in.

As well as the changes with the food, the team at Oak Taverns have updated the drinks menu.

Simon said: “We have rebranded and modernised the beer range, and now focus more on cask and craft beer, but still have the old favourites as well.”

“Our pubs sit in that middle ground, we are not an entertainment pub nor a high-end gastro pub, they are for people that just want somewhere to go out and enjoy a quiz and some interesting beers from around the country.”

Speaking about opening the pub, Simon said: “We are looking forward to getting to know Banbury and welcoming people to The Three Pigeons.”

For more information about The Three Pigeons, visit: https://www.threepigeonsbanbury.co.uk/