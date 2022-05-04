Water slide in the house and bouncy castle beds: Talented youngster becomes Banbury’s youngest ever architect

Eight-year-old Molly Breeze created a home which featured a waterslide for navigating around the home, secret cameras designed as flowers, bouncy castle beds and a rooftop pool – complete with speakers for the ultimate house party.

Fancy a water slide around your house, with bouncy castle beds? Those are the ideas that have helped a talented youngsters become Banbury’s youngest ever architect.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Bloxham Vale on Bloxham Road, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots’ aged between four and nine, asking them to design their very own house of the future.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, with Molly Breeze

The home impressed the Redrow judging panel based on its well thought-through and quirky design.

As Redrow South Midland’s new ‘Archi-tot’, Molly has been awarded a prize of £150 in art vouchers.

As well as her prize, Molly’s school will also receive artwork vouchers worth £100 to encourage all her classmates to get creative too.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We were delighted to name Molly the winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Molly’s imagination, from flower security cameras to waterslide stairs, really stood out.

