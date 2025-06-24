Water fight, barbie and stories under the stars make final memories for Banburyshire primary school pupils

A water fight, barbecue, toasting marshmallows over the camp fire and and stories under the stars were an end of year treat for Sibford Primary School pupils.

The sleepout was a farewell experience for Year 6 pupils of Sibford Gower Endowed Primary School before they move on to secondary school.

Their laughter echoed across the school grounds until late last Friday night as the children enjoyed a memorable overnight camp.

Organised by teachers and teaching assistants, the event offered a fun-filled evening for pupils to celebrate their final days of primary school. With one large tent set up on the school field, the group settled in for an unforgettable night under the stars.

A Year 6 Sibford pupil toasts a marshmallow over a camp fire at the end of year sleepout

As the sun began to set, the evening kicked off with a sizzling barbecue. Then came the campfire — the perfect setting for toasting marshmallows, sharing stories and singing songs.

The highlight for many was the epic water fight that erupted on the field with pupils and teachers joining in.

“I don’t know who had more fun — the children or the adults!” said one of the teachers.

Later, wrapped in their sleeping bags and surrounded by friends, the pupils dozed off inside the giant tent, some experiencing camping for the first time.

A traditional barbecue is one of the treats at the Sibford primary school sleep out

Parent Isabel George said it was a big undertaking for the teachers who may not have had a full night’s sleep!

"A huge and sincere thank you to all the teachers for the camp out on Friday night. What an amazing thing to do,” she said.

"It takes a lot of planning and all in the knowledge that it'll be a pretty much sleepless night for them. It’s really selfless. Hopefully teachers were able to catch up on much needed sleep and rest over the weekend.”

Headteacher, Jane O’Sullivan said: “It’s a fantastic way to end the year. The children have worked incredibly hard and this was a chance to let loose, have fun and make lasting memories together. Thanks to our wonderful staff - they’ve all had a night they will never forget.”

The camp out is just one of several special events planned to bid farewell to the Year 6 class, giving them the chance to celebrate their primary years together.