Watch: Work begins assembling UK's 'largest green bridge' across HS2 railway near Brackley

Work has begun assembling a new green bridge over the HS2 railway line near Brackley.

Located near Turweston, the new bridge will feature a country lane, footpath and safe corridor for animals to cross the railway line.

The 5,940-square-meter structure consists of 36 massive steel beams supporting a 99-metre-wide structure.

It is one of sixteen similar ‘green bridges’ constructed for the HS2 project that aims to reduce the impact on wildlife.

To build the bridge, construction crews used a 600-tonne crawler crane to lift the 105-tonne beams into position on top of the twin abutments.

Once the main structure is complete, excavation will continue beneath the bridge to complete the cutting where the new track will be laid.

This cutting for this bridge is one of the longest and deepest on the HS2 project and will stretch for one and a half miles between Westbury and Turweston viaducts.

The bridge, which is thought by HS2 staff to be the largest in the UK, was designed by HS2’s main works contractor, EKFB and manufactured and assembled on-site.

Cameron Thompson, HS2 Ltd’s head of delivery, said: “It’s great to see the first beams lifted into position at Turweston and I’d like to thank everyone involved.

“Once complete, this impressive structure will help keep communities connected, while protecting wildlife and biodiversity on either side of the railway.

“Green bridges are relatively rare in the UK, so it’s fascinating to see this project come together and I look forward to seeing it progress over the coming years.”