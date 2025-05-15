Watch video of huge Bicester fire - Residents told to close windows against smoke plume

Emergency services have advised residents of Bicester to close their windows against a smoke plume from a huge fire.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smoke is coming from a large fire at Bicester Heritage/Bicester Motion site at Caversfield. The compound is a centre for automotive and aircraft engineering. It is understood the building that has gone up in flames – with explosions according to onlookers – was a storage unit for rare and expensive collectors’ vehicles.

Ten fire and rescue crews are currently attending the incident having been called out at 6.39pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service advised people to stay away. They said this evening (Thursday): “We're aware of an incident in Bicester which has caused a smoke plume to develop.

Oxfordshire Fire Service has advised residents to close windows against a smoke plume from a large fire in Bicester. Picture by Jamie Spencer-Matthews

"Our current advice is go in stay in and close windows and doors. Make sure to close windows and doors and consider turning off air-conditioning.”

Some say police are warning that there is a danger of asbestos burning but this has not been confirmed. Reports say roads close to the location have been closed. A police helicopter is up surveying the scene.

Emergency services are in attendance and those who have been close to the scene advise motorists on the ring road to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bicester Motion has released a statement on social media saying: “Further to the incident which has happened at Bicester Motion. Emergency services have been called and are attending on-site.

“We appreciate the concern from local residents and wish to communicate that the company is working with the emergency services and a further statement will be made as appropriate.”

Video and photo kindly supplied by Jamie Spencer-Matthews.