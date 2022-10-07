Watch: Songwriter near Banbury cycles 600 miles to 'fly with birds' - and fundraise for her new album

A songwriter from a village near Banbury cycled 600 miles to France to fly with birds and raise money for her new album.

Pianist and singer Cathy Hattam set off on the 600-mile trip to Coltines at the beginning of September. Cycling from her home near Banbury to the south coast, then taking the ferry from Portsmouth to Caen and cycling the remaining 400 miles to the small village where conservationist Christian Moullec has been working and flying alongside the birds since 1995.

Flying with birds on a microlight had been a long-time ambition of the songwriter, and she was delighted to be able to combine it with her passions of cycling and recording music in this latest adventure.

Cathy said: “All in all, it was about 550 to 600 miles on the bike. There were many highs and lows along the way, especially as I was travelling alone, including challenges that were sometimes pretty tough. The thought of flying with birds, bringing joy and a different perspective to others and raising funds for the recording of my new album kept me strong.

“There wasn't the opportunity to train for cycling as much as I’d have liked, but all my heart, soul, and passion have been in this, and I wanted to give it my best shot and see how far I could get on the bike in the time that I had available. I was so happy to be back on the bike again.

"The countryside in France was so beautiful and in general the people were so kind and helpful. When I got a puncture in the hills I walked a couple of miles to the nearest village and there was a lovely person who helped me and made me coffee. There were many moments like this where people went out of their way to support my journey with words of encouragement.

"The experience of flying with birds was so profound for me, and I still haven’t found the words to express how much it has meant to me. The song I wrote called ‘ My Love’ felt so right when I added it to the video and I hope the combination of the video and the music expresses all the things that I haven’t found the words for.”

The singer had previously undertaken a similar trip in 2020, when she travelled to Falmouth, Cornwall to raise money for her first two albums, The Things That Matter and Flowers, which were both released in 2021.

Cathy has almost completed writing the third album and hopes to be able to complete the recording process at Woodworm Studios in Barford St Michael, where she recorded her other works, once she has raised the rest of the money needed.

Cathy said: "Things are so difficult for people at the moment, so I knew this was a big ask for support on my GoFundMe page but people have been amazing and I’m half way there in raising the funds towards the new album.”

