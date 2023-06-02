Watch: Indie inspired local singer/songwriter releases fantastic new video shot around Banbury

A popular Banbury indie rock-inspired singer/songwriter has released a stunning new music video that was filmed around town to go alongside his new single.

Banbury-based singer songwriter Dom James Jr. has released another brilliant music video filmed in and around town.

Banbury musician Dom James Jr. states his latest Britpop and indie rock-inspired single ‘All The People’ is about how people go through their lives constantly experiencing new things, meeting new people, enjoying special moments along the way.

Dom says the song will mean something different to each listener, but the general philosophy behind the lyrics is that it is important to take in the unique moments and learn from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "Like most songs, you can read from it what you will. My vision for the song is about walking through life and having these different moments; life is a journey that you are wandering along."Describing the song from a musical point of view, Dom said: "The main riff has got an 80’s U2 feel about it, but it's probably more of a folky song. It’s a mix-up of styles, but I would probably call it indie rock or folk."

The brilliantly crafted video released alongside the single sees Dom walking around many of the town’s most familiar streets and locations and was filmed and edited by Joe Homer of Banbury alternative rock band LAKE ACACIA.

Showcasing the town is an important element of Dom’s music, as he has lived in Banbury for most of his life and takes a lot of musical inspiration from the town.

If the video is not showing on your device, click here to watch it.

Dom said: "It's definitely important for the videos to be shot in Banbury; the songs that are coming out have all been written in and around Banbury. I’ve been here for over 30 years, and it's been a big part of my life. It's good to honour that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think Banbury gets slightly overlooked as a place for music; people tend to think more of Oxford as a mainstay of music, but there are loads of great bands around here, and it's about time we gave the town a bit more credit."

Dom is now preparing for an upcoming concert at Also Known As on Parsons Street on Friday June 30, where he will be supporting local rockers Empire 3.