Taking a train from Bicester to Milton Keynes came a step closer today after the trial run for a 42 minute service was successful.

The journey was a key milestone for Connection Stage One of the East West Rail project. It was reached today (Monday, October 21) after a test train successfully completed its first run between Oxford and Milton Keynes. A full service will begin next year.

Network Rail worked with its partners at Chiltern Railways to operate the first train over the newly rebuilt section of the line between Bicester and Bletchley as part of testing on the route. This work brings the rail line a step closer to reopening to passengers for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Departing from Oxford station at 9.43am, a Chiltern Class 168 train made a full journey along the line, travelling via Bicester, Winslow and Bletchley before arriving at Milton Keynes Central at 10.25am. The journey along the entire route took 42 minutes to complete, with the train reaching the full line speed of 100mph on several sections of line.

Christian Irwin, Network Rail’s Director of Capital Delivery, said: “Today is a huge milestone for the East West Rail project. I am incredibly proud of the partnership between Network Rail, our East West Rail Alliance supply chain partners, the DfT, EWR Company and Chiltern Railways, in successfully completing the construction and entry into service of the new railway between Bicester and Bletchley.

“The running of our first test train today is a huge achievement and brings us one step closer to restoring train services between Oxford and Milton Keynes for passengers."

Rianna Stanwell, Chiltern Railways Programme Director, said: “I’m delighted that Chiltern will be running the first series of test trains between Oxford and Milton Keynes.

“Working with colleagues at Network Rail and the EWR Alliance this important step in the programme will ensure the infrastructure is ready for passenger service in the future.”

David Hughes, CEO of East West Railway Company, said: "This is a fantastic achievement and an extremely proud moment for everyone here at East West Rail.

“We can all now look forward to passenger services beginning next year and delivering the improved connectivity this region so desperately needs.”

The event not only marks the first time a train was able to use this section of the new line, but also a major stage of the East West Rail project which plans to deliver transport connections for communities between Oxford - Cambridge.

Connection Stage One of the project includes the introduction of services from Oxford to Bletchley and Milton Keynes with the aim of the first passenger services starting in 2025. Services will connect passengers more efficiently and will have the potential to help unlock economic growth and create new opportunities across the region.

Chiltern Railways is supporting both Network Rail and the East West Rail Alliance - a partnership between AtkinsRéalis, Laing O'Rourke, VolkerRail, and Network Rail, by running test trains as part of technical preparations to open the line.

Testing and training will now take place over the coming months and the project remains on track to begin passenger services in 2025. Further test runs, supported by Chiltern Railways, will continue to ensure the safety and reliability of the new infrastructure.