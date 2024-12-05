Watch: Brackley men's group releases cover of Christmas pop classic to raise funds for local charities

The Brackley Round Table group has released a cover of 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' to raise money for local charities.

The Brackley Round Table group has brought in Christmas cheer with a cover of Wizzard’s 1973 hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.”

Recorded at the XYZ Recording Studio in Buckinghamshire, the single will raise money for charities the Round Table supports.

Chairman of Brackley and District Round Table, Darren Hunn, said: “I’ve always wanted to be a pop star, but let’s face it, I don’t quite have the looks for a boy band, and I can’t sing.

“So this was the compromise, but honestly, we’ve taken a classic and put our fun into it, this song is a banger. Now, wang it up!”

The track will be blasted out from the Brackley Round Table’s Santa sleigh as it makes its way through Brackley and villages this Christmas.

People can help support the Round Table and local charities by texting Brackley and the amount they wish to donate to 70490.

Meeting several times a month, the Brackley Round Table is a social group for men aged between 18 and 44 looking to meet people and try different things.

Darren added: “Recording the song is another thing I would have never have done if I hadn’t been a tabler

For more information about the Brackley Round Table visit: https://www.facebook.com/BrackleyRoundTable

To see where the Round Table’s Santa sleigh is visiting, check out: https://www.facebook.com/findsantainBrackley/?locale=en_GB