Watch: Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA release new music video, shot at local beauty spot

Joe Homer and Tim Groethe from popular Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA.

Banbury electronic-fused rock band LAKE ACACIA have released their first single of 2025.

The band have returned with new music after a successful 2024 that saw them put out three singles with U2 and David Bowie's producer Glen Robinson.

Their latest release, titled ‘What Have We Become?’ follows the band’s trademark sound of incorporating synths and harmonised vocals into cleanly produced, pounding rock music.

The duo made up of vocalist and bassist Tim Groethe and percussionist and vocalist Joe Homer have been impressing audiences both locally and further afield since 2021.

Inspired by the likes of Muse and Royal Blood the band describes their sound as somewhere between electronic-inspired alternative rock, prog rock and metal.

Tim and Joe say the lyrics behind the new song are inspired by people’s tendency to stay in relationships that are no longer fulfilling or healthy.

They say: “The song explores the sunk cost fallacy of love - clinging to memories while facing the pain of growing apart.

“The song also references the desperation of rekindling something once lost, but at the same time feeling unappreciated for all you’ve done.”

LAKE ACACIA’s music video for the new single ‘What Have We Become?’ was shot at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The band is hoping to build upon last year’s success and has already scheduled several gigs for spring, including performing at Banbury’s The Apothecary Tap on February 28.

For more information about LAKE ACACIA, including details about upcoming releases and gigs, visit the band’s website at:https://www.lakeacacia.com/