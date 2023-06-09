Watch: Banbury musician teams up with school pupils to release climate change song

A musician from Banbury has teamed up with his granddaughter and 30 pupils from a local school to help record a climate change warning song.

When writing ‘Fire! Fire! Planet’s on Fire!’, Andy’s 12-year-old granddaughter, Nanaho, began singing it around the house and inspired the musician to incorporate her and her Year 8 classmates at Chenderit School singing in the song.

The result is that about 30 pupils joined in on singing the chorus for the song, which has now achieved a worldwide release and can be found on Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms.

Nanaho, who has never had any singing lessons, shines bright as the star of the song, and the sweetness of her voice captures the essence of the message.

Andy said: "I felt it was important not to be negative—like glueing yourself to the motorway or making people miss funerals, hospital appointments, and planes—but to highlight the inherent dangers and encourage everyone to work together.

"The idea for a climate change song came when I joined a local environmental group called Climate Critters, which aims to entertain and encourage young people to persuade parents and politicians to make the planet more sustainable for future generations.

