Watch: Banbury music producer and singer releases new 'positive' drum and bass EP

A dance music producer from Banbury will release a four-track ‘positive’ drum and bass EP on Saturday (September 2).
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Banbury drum and bass producer and singer Emily B has released her latest EP.
Banbury drum and bass producer and singer Emily B has released her latest EP.

Music producer and vocalist Emily B will release her latest EP, ‘So Good', on Birmingham’s Dubstomp 2 Bass label on all streaming and download sites.

The release is Emily’s final for the label as she moves over to management and production team Thirst Light Springer with producer Dennis Seaton from Musical Youth, with whom she released her previous single.

Emily said: "The ‘So Good’ EP is a liquid drum and bass release bringing positive and high-frequency vibes to spread more love and appreciation to our world with tracks."

Each track on the EP has a different meaning and focus, with Emily describing the title track as being about the creation of Earth and its beauty, while 'Like a Butterfly’ is a dedication to significant people in history.

Emily added: "‘Always’ and ‘Falling’ are love songs with a twist. ‘Always’ is actually about myself. Two personalities compete: one sensible, grounded, and calm; the other crazy, unpredictable, mischievous, and wild.

"Falling’ is about falling in love with someone even though you know you shouldn't, as they’re no good for you."

The producer, originally from Hertfordshire but based out of Banbury for the past three years, is currently working on a new full-length album to be released next year, which will include further collaborations with Dennis Seaton.

She said: "I am also planning some live shows, and I have a big announcement coming but can't say it right now! but there's lots in the pipeline!"

For more information on Emily B, visit https://www.facebook.com/iamemilymusic/

Related topics:BanburyEarthBirmingham