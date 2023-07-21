Watch: Banbury indie rock singer Dom James Jr. releases new 'Rolling Stones' inspired single

Banbury indie rock singer and songwriter Dom James Jr. has released a new upbeat single about ‘motivating yourself to go out and do things’.

The upbeat pop rock track ‘I Wanna Be You’ will be Dom’s third single of the year, following Seven’ and ‘All the People’, and will appear on the Banbury singer's debut album due to be released in the autumn.

Dom, who takes musical influence from music as diverse as punk rock to Abba, found inspiration for the upbeat track when watching a documentary on The Rolling Stones.

He said: "I thought about their massive influence down the years and wanted to capture some of that essence and energy. The song is about motivating yourself to get off the sofa and out in the world and do things, meet people, and enjoy life."

After taking a diversion into the literary world, writing three spiritual thrillers, and running a book-publishing company, Dom is now back to putting his energy into writing and performing music.

Having played in local bands for much of his youth, the hardworking singer has a special love for the carefree days of 80s, 90s, and 00s indie, which shines through in his music.

The track is a showcase of local talent and features Jake Gilbert from The Skeme on drums, singer and songwriter Paul William Gibson on guitar, and Albert Jarvis on bass.

