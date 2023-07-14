News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Watch: Banbury dance music producer releases summer feel-good cover of reggae classic - with original star

A dance music producer from Banbury has released a feel-good cover of a reggae classic featuring the original star.
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Emily received a random social media message from Musical Youth's Dennis Seaton requesting to collaborate on the track.Emily received a random social media message from Musical Youth's Dennis Seaton requesting to collaborate on the track.
Emily received a random social media message from Musical Youth's Dennis Seaton requesting to collaborate on the track.

Dance music producer and singer Emily B invited Dennis Seaton, best known as the frontman of 80’s reggae act Musical Youth, to her Bodicote studio to record a cover of the classic ‘Pass the Dutchie’.

Emily, originally from Hertfordshire, has a wealth of experience in the music production industry, including working in London’s Red Bus studios and running her own Watford studio for ten years.

Watch: Pass The Dutchie - Emily B with Dennis from Musical Youth (DJ STP Mix)

Most Popular

Since relocating to the Banbury area three years ago, Emily wasted no time in setting up a home recording studio and releasing a number of tracks, gaining the Musical Youth singer’s attention.

Emily said: "I was blasting my music all over social media, and it worked because the most magical thing happened. I received an Instagram message from Dennis, who said he wanted to work with me.

"I didn’t think it was real at first, but he came to my house to record the track and shoot the music video. The song, which features my friend DJ STP, is a drum and bass, jungle-style fun version of the classic, and we are all really happy with it."

Emily hopes the feel-good summer song will raise people’s spirits and remind them that there is hope. Emily and Dennis have also arranged for some of the money raised from the track to go towards the People in Need charity.

She said: "What’s going on in the world now is awful, and we just wanted to spread positivity and raise some spirits with a feel-good summer track."

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/iamemilymusic

Related topics:BanburyHertfordshire