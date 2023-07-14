Watch: Banbury dance music producer releases summer feel-good cover of reggae classic - with original star

Emily received a random social media message from Musical Youth's Dennis Seaton requesting to collaborate on the track.

Dance music producer and singer Emily B invited Dennis Seaton, best known as the frontman of 80’s reggae act Musical Youth, to her Bodicote studio to record a cover of the classic ‘Pass the Dutchie’.

Emily, originally from Hertfordshire, has a wealth of experience in the music production industry, including working in London’s Red Bus studios and running her own Watford studio for ten years.

Since relocating to the Banbury area three years ago, Emily wasted no time in setting up a home recording studio and releasing a number of tracks, gaining the Musical Youth singer’s attention.

Emily said: "I was blasting my music all over social media, and it worked because the most magical thing happened. I received an Instagram message from Dennis, who said he wanted to work with me.

"I didn’t think it was real at first, but he came to my house to record the track and shoot the music video. The song, which features my friend DJ STP, is a drum and bass, jungle-style fun version of the classic, and we are all really happy with it."

Emily hopes the feel-good summer song will raise people’s spirits and remind them that there is hope. Emily and Dennis have also arranged for some of the money raised from the track to go towards the People in Need charity.

She said: "What’s going on in the world now is awful, and we just wanted to spread positivity and raise some spirits with a feel-good summer track."