Watch: Banbury band LAKE ACACIA makes a return with first single of the year
After undergoing a busy touring period throughout much of last year, the Banbury duo were back in the studio this year to record latest single, ‘I Can't Let Go’.
The band, made up of vocalist and bassist Tim Groethe and percussionist and vocalist Joe Homer, describe their sound as somewhere between MUSE and Royal Blood.
As with many of LAKE ACACIA’s past releases, the new single has lyrics that aim to help the listener overcome confusing or painful emotions.
The band said: “When something bad happens to somebody you love, there’s always a tendency to blame yourself.
"Either you could have been the one to protect them or, at the very least, stuck by them more than you feel you had done. A never-ending cycle, which only adds to the pain and confusion you’re feeling.
"Parts of the song focus on this, alongside lyrics that speak from the opposite point of view and encourage you to accept that life will take its course and it is time to ‘let it go’. Although you never truly feel like you reach that point.”
Musically, the song follows the trademark big sound the band has become known for, with harmonised vocals layered over pounding drum beats and hard rock guitar riffs fused with the occasional synthesised breakdown.
Fans will have the chance to catch LAKE ACACIA live this summer when they perform at Strummerfest at Banbury United’s ground on July 13 and at Banbury Music Mix on the market square on July 26.