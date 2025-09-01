Energy and determination are two things the North Warwickshire Pony Club mounted games team have shown on their way to HOYS

Young riders from Warwickshire have won a precious golden ticket to the Horse of the Year Show and will thrill their audience in the Prince Phillip Mounted Games.

The North Warwickshire Pony Club Mounted Games Team achievement is extraordinary and the youngsters are now practising hard in a bid to win the coveted LeMieux Pony Club Cup and the Prince Philip Cup.

The Prince Philip Cup is a prestigious annual Mounted Games competition for The Pony Club in the UK, first held in 1957 and named after HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

It is the culmination of the season, featuring the top six teams in the country competing at HOYS for the Perpetual Challenge Cup. The competition is designed to foster teamwork, agility and practical horsemanship in young riders on well-trained ponies, with the emphasis on teamwork and enthusiasm rather than the ponies’ value.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team of six children, aged 11–14, all of whom live and attend school in Warwickshire and Coventry,” said the team’s spokeswoman Kat Carrick.

“Out of 250 teams that began the competition in April, they are now in the top six in the whole of the UK. They secured their place on August 8, winning the national JCB Pony Club Championships against the highest-ranked 24 teams from across England, Scotland, and Wales.

“North Warwickshire Pony Club has not won the Cup since 1991 but this year we hope to bring it home.”

HOYS runs from October 8 – 12, attracting around 60,000 visitors from across the UK and internationally. The Warwickshire riders - Lottie (14) on Willow, Abi (13) on Boy, Alex (13) on Minnie Mouse, Josh (12) on Boyo, William (13) on Junior and reserve rider Tilly (11) on Caramel - will ride twice a day in the main arena, with training sessions starting as early as 5:20am.

They will proudly compete in the LeMieux Ice Blue team colours, which will make them stand out in the iconic NEC arena. Their dedication and commitment to the sport have been extraordinary.

The team is coached by Lisa Davies, a Harbury-based trainer with over 25 years’ experience. Lisa has taken teams to HOYS since 2014 and has been the England Team Trainer for the last two years.

Of this group, she said: “This is the youngest team I have trained to qualify for HOYS. They have shown great focus, consistency and commitment, and their championship win was phenomenal riding from every one of them.”

Ms Carrick said: “We are now fundraising to support the team’s journey to HOYS. If any local businesses are able to help, whether through donations, raffle prizes, or practical support we would love to hear from them.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to rally behind a talented group of young riders representing Warwickshire on the national stage.”

Those wishing to help should contact Ms Carrick at [email protected]

Tickets and a timetable for HOYS - which features showjumping, scurry racing, heavy horses, hunters, showing for horses and ponies and demonstrations - can be found on the website https://hoys.co.uk/