Warwickshire Hunt supporter 'swings punch' at saboteur in fox hunting clash near Shipston

The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs film shows a hunt follower appearing to admit he tried to hit the man who had been trying to divert hounds from the scent of a fox

The West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) member was trying to stop hounds chasing a fox, when a hunt supporter challenged him about opening a gate.

The film released this week appears to show the hunt follower aiming a punch at the person with the camera.

Warwickshire Hunt’s Master of Foxhounds, Sam Butler, who has been sent the film, said today (Tuesday): “It is difficult to comment on edited footage which do not show the true facts. It is known that the people involved have been given a suspended sentence for falsifying and editing video footage in a court of law.”

WMHS said: “The facts aren't in question since the member of the hunt admits afterwards on film what he did.”

The WMHS said in a statement: “On Wednesday, January 24, the saboteur was walking down the footpath on Cherington Hill, near Shipston on Stour. The hunt supporter can be heard behind him trying to get his attention. As the saboteur continues to ignore him the hunt member can be heard shouting ‘OI’.

"At this point the saboteur claims he was taken to the floor from behind by the hunt member. The footage then shows the hunt member throwing a punch at the saboteur. The saboteur can be heard challenging him over what had just happened saying ‘you swung at me’. The hunt member replies ‘damm straight’ and can be seen with a grin on his face.

"’You’ve just admitted it’, ‘yeah’ replies the hunt member. The video ends with the hunt member shoving the saboteur.”

The saboteur's film shows a hunt follower appearing to aim a blow

Earlier a fox can be seen trying to escape from a hound a few yards behind it.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs spokesman said “This was a completely unprovoked attack on one of our members by a Warwickshire Hunt supporter, perhaps angered that we had once again stopped their hounds from chasing and killing a fox. Our group member was walking on a footpath away from the hunt member who was harassing and attempting to provoke him.

“Taking someone down to the ground from behind and then throwing a punch at them is completely unacceptable behaviour, as is repeatedly pushing and shoving that same person afterwards.

“What this exposes is that the Warwickshire Hunt are not the upstanding, law abiding citizens they would have us all believe but a bunch of lawless violent thugs. The fact he openly admits what he has done with a big grin on his face shows Warwickshire Hunt believe themselves to be completely untouchable and above the law.

A hound is seen close behind a fox which is trying to escape as seen in saboteurs' film

“With a General Election imminent, videos of foxes fleeing for their lives, hounds on their tails and the people trying to save them having punches thrown at them by angry hunt members will only add to the calls for the current law to be tightened and all forms of hunting with hounds completely banned

“With the Police and Crime Commissioner position up for election in May as well it is worth remembering that the current holder of that position is openly a member of the Countryside Alliance, an organisation that supports violent and lawless hunts like the Warwickshire Hunt.”