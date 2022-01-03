Warwickshire Hunt hounds kill fox in second incident filmed within two days - Banbury Guardian and Leamington Courier receive video footage

Hounds are pictured with the dead body of the fox

The film, taken by the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS), shows hounds killing the fox and carrying its disembowelled body away into undergrowth.

The saboteurs say the kill came two days after a deer was killed by the hunt's hounds near Shipston. Warwickshire Hunt said this week any evidence of illegality should be taken to the police with whom they pledged to cooperate fully.

Video of the incident was sent to the Banbury Guardian and Leamington Courier and released on YouTube soon after the event and can be seen here https://youtu.be/DnxbXOzopK0In a press statement the WMHS said the meet at Napton on the Hill was a 'children's meet' - aimed at introducing children to hunting - and there was a number of children present.

A spokesman said: "On Thursday, December 30 the Warwickshire Hunt met at Danils Hill Farm, Napton on the Hill and preceded to hunt just behind it. West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs were present (and) filmed the hounds killing a fox and tearing chunks out of its body just behind the farm.

"One of the hounds can be seen running off with the body as members of the hunt on a quad bike try to retrieve it. We filmed the same hounds killing a deer two days before this latest kill. In response to that incident the Warwickshire Hunt claimed that 'incidents of this nature involving hounds are incredibly rare'... so rare that this is the second kill this week and the fourth we have filmed since September.

"These incidents are happening far too frequently. The Warwickshire Hunt and their hounds are out of control. Any responsible dog owner would keep their dogs on a lead if they knew their dogs may attack other animals. These hounds should not be let loose in the countryside.

"We question the motives of a fox hunt who have deliberately chosen to employ a huntsman who has previously been convicted under the Hunting Act, a huntsman who repeatedly takes the hounds to places he knows he will find foxes.

Foxes catch and kill the fox during the Warwickshire Hunt meet near Napton last week

"One hunt member informed us that it was a children's meet; there were certainly a lot of children present and at least one child was present in the same field as the kill and would have seen the fox's body being ragged about by the hounds.

"We have always maintained that a fox hunt is no place for children and this incident raises some very serious child safeguarding issues. Who knows what psychological damage has been done to those children who were present."

A spokesman for the Warwickshire Hunt said: "If there are allegations of illegality regarding our hunting activities then we suggest that the evidence is taken to the police and investigated through the appropriate channels where the hunt will cooperate fully.

"Hunts are supported actively by a wide cross-section of society, couples, families, old and young all who make that choice.”