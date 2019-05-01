Warriner student completes marathon and fundraising target

A former swimming ace for the Bloxham secondary school has successfully completed her first ever marathon raising thousands in the process.

Naomi Spencer took on the London Marathon in memory of her granny Sylvia, who passed away this February, aged 93, after a five year battle with Alzheimer's.

She completed the 26 mile course in in 4 hours, 5 minutes and 33 seconds.

Naomi is raising money for Dementia Revolution, a year-long campaign between Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society and it is aiming to power ground-breaking research, raise vital funds and so lead a charge towards a cure for this devastating disease.

Dementia Revolution is also the Official London Marathon Charity of the Year 2019 and Naomi has surpassed the £2,000 she hoped to raise for the charity.

Naomi said: "Although my Granny was not able to be cured, hopefully by taking on this challenge and by raising funds, I will be able to contribute to the efforts to find a cure and so help other families in this situation."

You can still sponsor Naomi by visiting her Virgin Money Giving page.