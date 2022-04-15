Warning goes out after motorcycle rider is injured in crash in Banburyshire countryside

Fire and rescue bosses urge motorists to be extra careful in good weather after motorcyclist is injured in a crash.

By Roseanne Edwards
Friday, 15th April 2022, 2:32 pm
A picture of the scene in which a motorcycle and a car collided near Sibford Gower

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue’s Green Watch attended the crash on the B4035 near Sibford Gower today (Friday).

One car and a motorcycle were involved.

“As the temperature increases motorcycles will be making the most of the good weather. Please take extra care out on the roads, double check your mirrors and be courteous of other road users,” said a spokesman.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries.

Warning