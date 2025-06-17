Warning about overnight main road closure in Banbury - diversion will be in place

The Warwick Road will be closed at the Highlands roundabout from June 30 for five days

One of the main roads into Banbury will be closed overnight for up to a week as Oxfordshire Highways undertakes resurfacing.

The work takes place at the Highlands roundabout on from Monday, June 30 until Saturday, July 5. The road will be closed in both Warwick Road and Highlands.

Oxfordshire Highways says delays are likely. The work involve resurfacing and diversions will be in place down Dukes Meadow Drive, the A423 and the A422 and vice versa. Vehicles may not drive through or wait in the restricted area.

Oxfordshire County Council clarified the hours of closure today (Wednesday) saying: “Working hours will be 8pm to 6am only. Outside of these times, the road will be open as usual.”