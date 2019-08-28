Warmington charity car wash

A Warmington car dealership will be hosting a charity car wash this week raising money for brain tumor research.

Rachel Foakes, from Foakeswagons on the B4100 outside Warmington, has been inspired to hold the event by friend Kirsty Sims and her family who sadly lost their granddad to an incurable brain tumour several years ago.

On August 31, Rachel and Kirsty, assisted by a band of merry helpers, will be raising vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to fighting this disease, by washing cars with a smile on their faces for a minimum donation of £5.

Refreshments will also be available to purchase.

Kirsty said: “I am really looking forward to holding this event with Rachel it is such an important cause personally to me and my family and hope that we can make a start to helping the charity.

"All money received for The Brain Tumour Charity, will be continued by our ongoing efforts with myself running Bournemouth marathon this October and Brighton marathon in April 2020 and anything else we can fit in between.

She added: " If you would like to make a donation and can not make it to our event please go to my JustGiving page."