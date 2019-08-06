Wardington comedy night

After a sell-out tour, One-Off Comedy Nights is, for the first time ever, pairing up with Langham Brewery (South England’s award winning craft beer makers) and Besten's Craft Brewery to bring Banbury and Wardington Memorial Hall an annual comedy evening.

As a one-off special, three world-touring comics will be sharing raucous jokes and stories you can't see on TV. Specialist craft brews and batches of the finest beers are being shipped in, many of which you wont find on the high street.

Comedy is coming to Wardington

Event is strictly 18 years and up and expects to sell out. Advanced Tickets can be purchased £8.50 (limited supply)

Headlining will be Michael Hackett, a Manchester born comedian who performs stand-up around the UK, Europe and Australasia.

He’s a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe, hosted Octoberfest to 2,500 people and released a bestseller book ‘Gobsmacked!’

Previous to this he trained as a dentist, quit French clown school and joined the circus.

Ric Wharton is the winner of Paramount Comedies UK funniest student.

A hilarious northerner from Newcastle, he's been performing since 2006 and is now the official UK tour support for Live at the Apollo comedian Larry Dean.

Trev Tokabi is winner of Comedy Store gong 2015 and London's Up The Creek 2014 and 2015, Trev is a solid act. With a laid back delivery, Trev’s humour draws on all sort of life experiences.

From silly to quirky, smart to clever, and even outright stupid, Trev has a growing legion of fans. Adding to this some off-beat dark humour for the more adventurous, it's no wonder Broadway Baby declares "Trev has the best humour"

The evening will be held on Saturday, August 17 at the Wardington Memorial Hall, 2 Mount Pleasant, Wardington.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts 8.30pm.

For more information and tickets visit the events Facebook page.