Oxfordshire County Council ‘s new restrictions on Beargarden Road, Crouch Street, West Bar and Westbeech Court came into effect on January 15.

The local authority said a review of how the introduction of residents’ parking charges and restrictions are working could result in the scheme being extended to other parts of the town. Income will go towards enforcement, it said.

One comment on social media described the move as ‘another weapon in the war on motorists’.

One of the signs warning of new restrictions along Crouch Street from South Bar to Beargarden Road. Picture by Ian Gentles

And another angry motorist said: “There are more than enough motorists to blockade every town and city in this country and put a stop to greedy councils ripping off motorists. Roads are very dangerous and only going to get worse. Pavements next. Spending all the money on 20mph road signs and cycle paths that won't be used is not going to fix anything.”

Similar charges have been introduced in Didcot where residents described the scheme as a ‘cash cow’ for the hard up authority.

Oxfordshire County Council says the restrictions and charges are ‘intended to prioritise residents’ parking needs’.

In a statement to the Banbury Guardian the county council said: “As well as some parking spaces having been changed to permit-holders only from the current maximum 2-hours stay for all, there are other streets where parking was previously unrestricted that have also been included in the scheme.

Crouch Street, one of the town centre areas affected by the residents' only parking change - they will have to pay £66 to park outside their homes

“The streets included are Beargarden Road, Crouch Street, West Bar Street and Westbeech Court. The Banbury residents’ parking scheme was approved at the Cabinet Members’ Decisions Meeting in January 2023.

“Residents have been able to apply for permits since October and, although warning notices were initially be given to non-compliant vehicles, full enforcement (could) commence from 15 January.

“There are also some changes to yellow lines alongside the parking bay changes and these came into effect from December 18.”

The statement said the county council’s parking team had written to directly to local residents about the scheme.

Another of the new signs informing motorists of recent restrictions to parking in Banbury town centre

“Council officers will review the operation of the scheme next year and we shall work with local residents to consider any changes that might be necessary, including extending into other parts of Banbury in due course,” the statement said.

Permits cost £66 per annum and are limited to one per resident with a maximum of two permits per property.

Visitors permits are available for each individual resident, subject to a maximum of 50 days’ worth of permits per year and provided in blocks of 25, with the first block free and the second block costing £25. Visitors permits for residents aged 70 or over are free of charge.

