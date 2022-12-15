Walking group combating mental health and bringing the community together starts in Banbury

Former mental health worker Lee Byrne has started a walking group in Banbury to help with people's mental health.

Lee Byrne, a former mental health worker and avid walker, founded the Little Steps Walking Group with the goal of promoting physical and mental wellbeing and assisting people in the community who are struggling with their mental health and anxieties.

The group meets every Sunday at different nature locations around Banbury, and is open to all ages and fitness levels, and is free to join.

Lee said: "The group is about helping people with their mental health. Trying to get people back to going out in the fresh air, giving them something to look forward to, making new friends, and showing them that people out there are to listen to them.

"It's a proven fact that getting out in the fresh air helps with mental health; if people sit at home, they can become quite reclusive and overthink things, and that's where anxieties and depression can begin to set in.

"It is good for people to get out the house, have someone to talk to and enjoy the time outside. I had a troubled childhood myself, so really I just wanted to give something back to the community.

This Sunday December 18, the group will meet at the Wroxton village duck pond just outside of Banbury at 10.am, and then walk around the Wroxton Abbey.