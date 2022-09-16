Vulcan bomber overshoots runaway at Wellesbourne – narrowly missing the nearby road
It is not something you see everyday on your drive home - a huge Vulcan bomber popping out near the road.
By Phil Hibble
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:47 pm
But that is the sight that has greeted drivers near Wellesbourne today (Friday).
It is believed that the Avro Vulcan XM655 at Wellesbourne has overshot the runway, narrowly missing the nearby road. But is has been causing a few traffic delays as motorist stop to take photos.
There are no details of the any damage to the aircraft but the crew seem to be OK.