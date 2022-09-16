The Avro Vulcan XM655 at Wellesbourne has overshot the runway.

But that is the sight that has greeted drivers near Wellesbourne today (Friday).

It is believed that the Avro Vulcan XM655 at Wellesbourne has overshot the runway, narrowly missing the nearby road. But is has been causing a few traffic delays as motorist stop to take photos.

There are no details of the any damage to the aircraft but the crew seem to be OK.