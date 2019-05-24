Vote for the prettiest pet in Banbury as top ten shortlist revealed

Castle Quay Shopping Centre has revealed the top ten shortlisted nominations for its Prettiest Pet 2019 competition after receiving more than 600 entries.

From dogs and cats to ducks and lizards, the top three winners are now in your hands with voting finishing midnight on Sunday, June 9. To vote, just visit Castle Quay’s Facebook album and like the photo of your favourite pet. The photo with the most likes will win £100 and a feature in the Banbury Guardian, second place will win £50 and third will win £25. For full prize list and terms & conditions visit https://castlequay.co.uk/castle-quays-prettiest-pet-2019-tcs/

Castle Quay Prettiest Pet 2019 shortlist: Burt Kelly's duck Mowbie other Buy a Photo

Castle Quay Prettiest Pet 2019 shortlist: Jamie Craig's dog Mr Valen other Buy a Photo

Castle Quay Prettiest Pet 2019 shortlist: Joanne Samon's hamster Lucie other Buy a Photo

Castle Quay Prettiest Pet 2019 shortlist: Laura Sullivan's hedgehog Lola other Buy a Photo

View more