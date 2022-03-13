Volunteers plant new hedge at Banbury's Spiceball Park

A new hedge in Banbury’s Spiceball Park will increase biodiversity, attract new forms of wildlife and play an important part in the town’s commitment to tackling climate change.

Community volunteers planted the hedge in the ’wild’ side of the park to the east of the river. It is 100 yards long and consists of 450 native British mixed hedgerow plants

The accent is on fruit and flowers that will attract birds and insects and strengthen the park’s wildlife corridor.

Volunteers plant a new hedge at Spiceball Park in Banbury (Photo by Tila Rodriguez-Past)

Hedgerows are important in the fight against climate change. Like trees, they absorb CO2 and improve air quality.

Crispin Truman, chief executive of CPRE, the Countryside Charity, has said that hedgerows have a vital role to play – and a recent report from the Committee on Climate Change urged for greater investment in new hedgerows to help address the climate emergency.

The Spiceball hedge is a joint venture involving the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, the Banbury Trees group and Banbury Town Council.

The volunteers have been working for a number of years at three Banbury Town Council sites – the Mineral Railway Walk, Hanwell Brook Wetland and Spiceball Park.

Volunteers plant a new hedge at Spiceball Park in Banbury (Photo by Tila Rodriguez-Past)

Volunteers co-ordinator Harriet Jordan said: “The hedge is part of our ‘Wild Banbury’ project and was wonderful to work on. We are all looking forward to watching it grow and mature in the years ahead.

“The park has busy roads on three sides and the hedge will help improve air quality in the area.”

Cllr John Colegrave, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “Tackling climate change is something the council is committed to and this hedge will be an effective means of absorbing CO2.

“The hedge will add to the biodiversity of the park by increasing the variety of plants which in turn will attract new wildlife. It will also be visually attractive.

A volunteer helps plant a new hedge at Spiceball Park in Banbury (Photo by Tila Rodriguez-Past)