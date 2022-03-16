Volunteers needed to help with North Banbury Scouts group (photo from North Banbury Scouts)

Put your skills to use, learn new ones and play an active role in your local community.

With full support and training you can volunteer on a flexible basis. Meetings are from one to two hours a week, depending on whether it is beavers, cubs or scouts.

Give young people the skills they need to succeed in life and discover how being part of the Scouting family can be as rewarding for you as it is for them.

For more information email [email protected] or call 01295253194 or see the website here: www./northbanburyscouts.co.uk or their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/northbanburyscouts/