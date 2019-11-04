Voices Across Time’s Remembrance spectacular

Following the success of the 2018 musical 'Till The Boys Come Home', Adderbury's Voices Across Time are presenting three public performances of the WW1 Remembrance musical at Banbury Town Hall.

The musical tells the tale of Timmy, an ambitious 15-year-old with a thirst for glory and adventure, who signs up to fight in The Great War against his mother's wishes.

'Till The Boys Come Home' cast and crew

It examines the effect the war had on those on the front and at home and how music can bring people together in the hardest of times.

All performances will give audience members an opportunity of a post-show Q&A, to get up on stage and meet the cast and, of course, to join in the singing with songs such as 'Keep The

Home Fires Burning' and 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary'.

The performances will see the return of the original cast members, including Will Dyson, Catherine Cook, Zara Walton and Jacob Robinson.

Voices Across Time regular, Lisa Nicholls, will also be joining the ranks having just given birth to her first child in June and will be stepping into the role of Rose Turner, the manager of

Banbury's Filling Factory No9.

These Remembrance performances form part of a week long project which aims to make accessible theatre targeted at younger and older audiences.

Alongside the performances the Voices Across Time team will visit eight schools within the Banbury area with interactive workshops designed to bring live performance into the schools

based on the stories and music of the show.

At the end of the week, participating school children and local care home residents will share the experience of watching a special participatory performance of the musical that will include activities such as learning and performing the songs with the cast.

The performances take place on Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm and on Saturday, November 16 at both 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets cost £12 or £8 concessions and can be bought from www.voicesacrosstime.com, by emailing boxoffice@voicesacrosstime.com, or calling 07532446665.