Visually impaired man prepares to do a Firewalk for local sight loss charity
Nathan provides a wealth of knowledge to his position through his lived experience with visual impairment. He is a vocal advocate for equal access and can be found in the community with his trusty guide dog, Maise.
Nathan Tree said,
“When I was a child, I saw people doing a firewalk on TV and thought that it looked like fun. Since then, I have always wanted to do it. Back then I had all my sight, and the future looked a lot different to what it is now with over 90% of my vision gone. It is fantastic to get the opportunity to realise one of my childhood aspirations.”
More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. The funds raised through this event will be vital in helping people with sight loss across Oxfordshire to have independent and active lives.
Please consider supporting Nathan by donating to his fundraising page:
Thank you to all our supporters and to the Rotary Club of Witney for organising the event.