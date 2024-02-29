Visually impaired man prepares to do a Firewalk for local sight loss charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan provides a wealth of knowledge to his position through his lived experience with visual impairment. He is a vocal advocate for equal access and can be found in the community with his trusty guide dog, Maise.

Nathan Tree said,

“When I was a child, I saw people doing a firewalk on TV and thought that it looked like fun. Since then, I have always wanted to do it. Back then I had all my sight, and the future looked a lot different to what it is now with over 90% of my vision gone. It is fantastic to get the opportunity to realise one of my childhood aspirations.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Tree

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and around 24,000 people in Oxfordshire are part of that statistic. The funds raised through this event will be vital in helping people with sight loss across Oxfordshire to have independent and active lives.

Please consider supporting Nathan by donating to his fundraising page: