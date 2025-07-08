Visitors farm near Shipston opens its popular summer butterfly walks attraction
The popular butterfly walks will take place all the way through July at Blackberry Farm near Halford.
Families and visitors can enjoy walking along mown paths through beautiful fields full of butterflies at the farm.
Among the butterflies visitors can get close to at Blackberry Farm are marbled whites, meadow browns, ringlets and gatekeepers.
Money raised from the butterfly walks will go towards supporting Shipston Home Nursing.
A spokesperson for Blackberry Farm said: “Come along and enjoy uninterrupted views across the Stour Valley.
“The 1.5-mile route with well-marked paths takes you through fields brimming with butterflies.”
Alongside the butterflies, there may also be moths to see if the night before is very warm, and there is a wooden animal sculpture trail for children to look out for.
For more information or to book a visit, email: [email protected]
