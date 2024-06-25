Visitors can steep themselves in history and countryside tradition at steam fair near Banbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to The Bloxham Steam and Country Fair this weekend (June 29-30) will have the chance to steep themselves in history and countryside tradition as the annual celebration returns.

Now in its 53rd year, the Bloxham Steam and Country Fair attracts thousands of people to the village of Bloxham each year.

Organisers say this year’s event will feature 40 full-size steam engines, over 40 mini-miniature engines, and more than 100 tractors, stationary engines and military vehicles.

New for this year’s event, the show will include various countryside pursuit activities, including clay pigeon shooting, tank driving and dry-stone walling and weaving demonstrations.

The Bloxham Steam and Country Fair returns this weekend for its 53rd show.

Fair favourites like the Hook Norton Brewery horses and the American Civil War reenactment team will be back this year to put on displays.

There will also be a varied range of alcohol, soft drinks and food stalls available throughout the weekend as well as a fairground for younger visitors.

Event organiser Nathan Allan said: “The roots of the Bloxham Steam and Country Fair stretch back over 50 years, with the event attracting thousands of people from across the UK every year.

"It is steeped in history, with people who attended or exhibited as children now sharing the day with their own children or even grandchildren.

"It’s a long-standing tradition in Banbury’s event calendar and with people’s help, one we hope to continue for another 50 years.”

The main fair will take place from 10am until 5pm with evening entertainment running from 6pm until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday at Smith’s Fields, Bloxham OX15 4HD.