VIP guest visits Great Bourton church

The Bishop of Dorchester visited Great Bourton's St Leonard’s Church last weekend to take the service and bless the recently completed internal alteration works.

Residents have tirelessly been fundraising for the work and together with the help of Banbury Charities and the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust raised in excess of £30,000 for the construction of a new kitchen area and disabled toilet facilities.

The new facilities were blessed by the Bishop Colin and formally opened as part of the morning communion service.

Following the service and Blessing the kitchen was put to full use in serving the drinks and refreshments for the whole congregation.

The blessing also covered the celebration of Jerry and Marion Lewis who were celebrating their Golden Wedding.

The occasion was attended by The Mayor and Mayoress of Banbury, Cllr John and Mrs Julia Colegrave, long time residents and architect Roger Cumming and his wife Gina of Cumming Anderton Architects, and the treasurer of the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust, Giles Dessain.